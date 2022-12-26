By Efosa Taiwo

Liverpool will be looking at getting their campaign back on track when they visit Villa Park on Boxing Day as the English Premier League returns.

The Reds, before the break that allowed for the World Cup in November, had a stuttering start to the season picking up just 22 points from the first 14 games – nearer to Wolves at the bottom of the table than Arsenal at its summit.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have a new manager Unai Emery who took charge last month and has overseen victories in both of his league games so far – beating Manchester United 3-1 at home and Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 away.

Emery has faced the Reds seven times as a manager, winning the first with Sevilla in the 2016 Europa League final but losing five of the last six.

Head-to-Head Records

Villa and the Reds have faced off once before on Boxing Day, with Liverpool claiming a 2-1 away success back in 2001.

Overall, Liverpool have previously played 90 times on Boxing Day – with 43 victories, 24 draws and 23 defeats.

When these two sides last met, at Villa Park in May, the Reds registered their 100th victory over Villa in all competitions.

Liverpool have totalled more league points (316, converting to three points for a win) and scored more league goals (334) against Villa than any other team.

Mohamed Salah has scored five goals in his last five matches versus Villa in all competitions.

The Reds have lost just two of their last 21 league visits to Villa and have won seven of the last eight.

Team News

Robin Olsen is set to start between the sticks with Emiliano Martinez celebrating Argentina’s World Cup success.



Diego Carlos and Philippe Coutinho miss out for Unai Emery’s side.

Jurgen Klopp is without Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Arthur for the trip to Aston Villa, with

Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones joining the trio on the sidelines.

Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been struggling with illness, but should be fine to feature here.

James Milner sustained a hamstring injury against Manchester City and may miss out, while Ibrahima Konate was part of the France squad that played the World Cup final against France, so is unlikely to feature.

Match Facts

Aston Villa have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 7 home matches against Liverpool in all competitions.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Aston Villa’s last 5 games (Premier League).

Liverpool have won their last 4 matches against Aston Villa in all competitions.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Liverpool’s last 3 games (Premier League).

Liverpool have scored at least 2 goals in 5 of their last 6 away matches against Aston Villa in all competitions.