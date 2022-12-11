By Efosa Taiwo

John McGinn’s goal was enough to hand Aston Villa a 1-0 win against Chelsea’s youthful side in a mid-season friendly in Abu Dhabi.

Villa started with a strong line-up with Emiliano Martinez the only player still involved in World Cup action.

Chelsea had the likes of Marc Cucurella, Jorginho, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Armando Broja in the starting line-up for the mid-season clash.

Villa took the lead in the seventh minute with Lucas Digne and Ollie Watkins combining to put McGinn through on goal with the Scot’s strike the different between both sides at the end of 90 minutes.

Broja then picked up a nasty injury in the 20th minute as he was stretched out of the pitch of play, clutching his knee.

Emery’s side will play once more against Villarreal before returning to Premier League action against Liverpool on December 26, while Chelsea will be back in competitive action against Bournemouth on December 27.