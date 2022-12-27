By Adegboyega Adeleye

Fast-rising Afrobeats singer, Seyi Vibez has shared an explosive snippet of an unreleased single and it has sparked the incessant comparison with fellow rave of the moment, Asake.

Seyi Vibez shared the one-minute clip via his Instagram page on Monday, 26th December 2022.

The clip showed him singing along to an Amapiano-styled beat and lyrics filled with street lingo.

The teaser is for Seyi Vibez’s first single after his stellar album ‘Billion Dollar Baby’.

The album included hit songs such as ‘Chance (Na Ham),’ ‘Bullion Van,’ ‘Saro,’ and ‘Darling,’ ft. Afrobeats superstar, Simi, among other hit tracks.