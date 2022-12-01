By Efosa Taiwo

England defender Ben White has left the England World Cup training base to return home for personal reasons.

The Football Association on Wednesday confirmed this, stating no reason for White’s departure.

The Arsenal center-back isn’t expected to rejoin the England squad before the end of the World Cup.

“We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time,” the FA said in a statement.

The 25-year-old White didn’t play in England’s first two group matches against Iran and the United States, and was absent for the team’s Group B finale against Wales.

England faces Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday.

