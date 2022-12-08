By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal returned to action in style with a stunning 3-0 victory over Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s side also collected a bonus point with a 2-1 penalty shootout win.

Goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira were enough to give the Premier League leaders an emphatic win over the French side despite fielding a team made up of academy players.

Neither side covered themselves in glory during the penalty shootout – where six in a row were missed – but Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein made four saves from the spot to ensure all four points for his side.