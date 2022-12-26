By Efosa Taiwo

The World Cup break had nothing on Arsenal as the Gunners produced a classic comeback to defeat West Ham 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

Mikel Arteta had gone one goal down as early as the 27th minute through a Said Benrahma’s penalty as West Ham ended the first half victors.

The Gunners, however, got into their element in the second half as they turned on their lethality in the final third with Bukayo Saka smashing home in the 53rd minute to draw level.

Gabriel Martinelli also continued from where he left off prior to the World Cup, grabbing a second and the lead for Arsenal five minutes later.

Eddie Nkietah would then ensure there was no way back for the Hammers in the 69th minute when he found the back of the net with the third for the Gunners.

With the win Arsenal are now seven points clear on top of the table.