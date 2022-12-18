President Emmanuel Macron

As the countdown begins, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are en route Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Macron and Brigitte will be accompanied by a delegation of sports personalities, including referee Stephanie Frapport, who earlier this month became the first woman in charge of a men’s World Cup match.

Read also: Expectation soaring in Argentina ahead of World Cup final

It’s the president’s second trip to Qatar in four days.

Recall that ulfilling a promise he made at the start of the competition, Macron flew out for the semi-final against Morocco on Wednesday, before flying to Brussels overnight to attend an EU summit in Brussels.

Meanwhile, there’s been criticisms of President Macron from people concerned about Qatar’s record on human rights.

But, Macron has defended his World Cup Trip to Qatar despite graft allegations.

Macron on Thursday stood by his decision to visit Qatar to support France’s World Cup team, despite allegations linking the Gulf monarchy to corruption in the European Parliament.

He said, “I’m totally comfortable with it,” Macron told reporters who asked about the trip. “Four years ago I backed the French team in Russia, and I’m backing them in Qatar.”