By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Argentina and Croatia will face themselves once again for a place in the final of the tournament.

Croatia captain, Luka Modric is looking to guide his side to another consecutive final at the World Cup while on-form Lionel Messi does not look as though he is going to stop in making his last push to win the tournament as this could be his last World Cup with Argentina.

Playing against a very defensive Croatian side, Lionel Scaloni’s men know they have their work cut-out and will need to bring their inch-perfect game to the table if they seek to overcome the Croatians who are responsible for why Brazil are out of the tournament.

The last time these two countries clashed at the World Cup was in Russia in 2018 with Croatia trashing Argentina three goals to nil in Group D.

Match history between Argentina and Croatia

June 4, 1994: Argentina 0-0 Croatia (Friendly)

June 26, 1998: Argentina 1-0 Croatia (FIFA World Cup)

March 1, 2006: Argentina 2-3 Croatia (Friendly)

November 12, 2014: Argentina 2-1 Croatia (Friendly)

June 21, 2018: Argentina 0-3 Croatia (FIFA World Cup)