The semifinal World Cup match between Argentina and Croatia has drawn the biggest crowd so far in the ongoing Qatar World Cup.

88, 966 fans are here watching the match. Argentina are 3-0 up with goals from Messi and two from Alvarez.

Argentina are overwhelming on the stands and o n the pitch. The fans are about 45,000 here.

They seized the magnificent Lusail Stadium, cheering loudly and creating scenes that have made photographers also focus on them.