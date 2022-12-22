By Efosa Taiwo

The Central Bank of Argentina is reportedly planning to place Lionel Messi’s image on their 1000 peso banknote.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi guided Argentina to the final of the World Cup, which they won, beating France 4-2 on penalties, with celebration unending in the Latin American nation.

Messi’s heroic role in the recently concluded tournament has continued to attract a lot of praises, with some acclaiming him as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

According to El Financiero, officials of the Central Bank are studying options for celebrating the historic coronation of the Tango team in the World Cup in Qatar, as happened after winning the 1978 World Cup, where commemorative commercial coins were offered.

The newspaper pointed out that one of the options of the Central Bank of Argentina is to print Messi’s image on the 1,000-peso, where officials in Argentina want to show the number “10”, which begins with the number 1000, and the word “La Scaloneta” is written, which symbolizes the winning team of coach Lionel Scaloni.