Akin Oshuntokun

says he is a Senatorial candidate of ZLP

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The erstwhile acting Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Dr Abayomi Arabambi has faulted the Tuesday announcement of Mr. Akin Oshuntokun as the Director General of Peter Obi/ Ahmed Datti Presidential Campaign Council Director General.

Arabambi in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Wednesday, said Oshuntokun cannot be trusted with such a position because of many factors which included, divided loyalty, deliberate falsehood and political infraction.

According to him, facts show that Oshuntokun is the Senatorial Candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), representing Ekiti Central Senatorial district, whose presidential candidate is Bar Dan Nwayanwu who also double as Zenith Labour party National Chairman.

“In the list of candidates just cleared by INEC for the National Assembly elections, Akin Oshuntokun’s name and particulars were there, and this shows that he is a member of ZLP and also its National Assembly candidate.

“From available record, ZLP has its own Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates. So how then will he be leading our party campaign from another party”.

“We are also sure that Oshuntokun has not resigned from ZLP, neither has he secured a Court order from a competent Court of jurisdiction to delete his name from INEC list as the 90days time allowed for substitution of candidates by political parties has lapsed”, Arabambi said.

“He is now presently the Ekiti Central Senatorial candidate of Zenith Labour party, meaning that he is contesting against Peter Obi and Labour party on February 25th 2023. So, which interest will he be serving at the Presidential Campaign Council”.

“The costly mistake made by LP to have picked Oshuntokun among arrays of eminently qualified and dedicated members of the party may have a devastating effects on the victory of our candidate, His Excellency, Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti if we fail to act now”.

Dr Arabambi said further,

“infact it’s a criminal infraction by Osuntokun to have lied to Labour Party when in actual fact he is a Zenith Labour Party Senatorial candidate for Ekiti Central in Ekiti State for the forthcoming February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections, where he, Osuntokun will be a contestants, Bar Dan Nwayanwu who happen to he National Chairman of Zenith Labour party will be contesting as Zenith Labour Party Presidential candidate against Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate. Where then lies his interest in this criminal contradiction”.

“For some of us that is neck deep in ensuring that we have a new Nigeria under the headship of Peter Obi as the President, we will not have option but seek legal means to remove Oshuntokun as our campaign DG if he fails to throw in the towel within four days”.