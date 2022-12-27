Apples and Oranges Total Body Therapy will on December 31, 2022 hold its 12th anniversary and relocation to a new location with a thanksgiving to be headlined by a popular muscian, OBIWON, who will lead praises to God Almighty, with the theme, “Gratitude, Worship and Thanksgiving.”

According to the Managing Director, Mrs Beatrice Eneh, “we give thanks to God for the new season and reflect back with gratitude for the past 12 years.

“We are grateful for the support, trust, and relationships formed, and we humbly celebrate God’s protection and faithfulness over the years. We are grateful to everyone who has shared this journey with us, including staff, returning clients, and anyone who believes in the mission of Apples and Oranges Total Body Therapy.

“Please join us in celebrating God’s faithfulness over the past 12 years of service at 10 Balarabe Musa Crescent as we exit services in this location after 12 years. As we enter a new season, we anticipate the next phase as God’s finger directs.”