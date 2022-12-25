.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Saturday condemned the attack unleashed on one of its Coordinators, Mr. Ikenna Eze and some of the supporters of the Party at Ugwulangwu community in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The attack was alleged to have been masterminded by some overzealous hoodlums under the sponsorship of a Council boss (names withheld) in the State.

The Party further called on Security agencies to immediately arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime

Disclosing this in a statement, the APGA Publicity Secretary, Ebonyi State, Mr. Nwanchor Chibuike Nwanchor added that the Campaign office of the Party at Ugwulangwu was also destroyed as some materials belonging to APGA were taken away by thugs.

According to the statement: “The attention of the All Progressive Grand Alliance in Ebonyi state has been drawn to another attack meted on the Coordinator and the supporters of APGA in Ugwulanugwu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, where the Coordinator of APGA in Ugwulanugwu was attacked and the campaign office destroyed with some materials in the campaign office made away with by thugs.

“This attack was carried out today 24th December 2022 immediately after the APGA gubernatorial candidate Professor Bernard Ifeanyichukwu Odoh and other candidates of our party left the campaign office after a town hall meeting that took place in the area.

“This is happening barely two months after the dastard attack on us in Izzi Local Government Area where we called on the security agencies to immediately arrest the perpetrators who are known individuals working for the government of the day but up till this moment we are yet to receive any report to that effect.

“As law-abiding citizens and political party, we wish to again alert the general public over this gruesome attack on innocent supporters of our party by the APC ruling government. We wish to reiterate that nobody has monopoly of violence as we will no longer fold our hands and watch our core supporters intimidated in any way.

“We call for the upteen time on the security agencies to immediately launch out and arrest the perpetrators of this bastard act and bring every single one of them to book.

“We are aware of the many antics of the fading government to stifle oppositions in the state but that is the last kick of a dying horse as the loud voice of the people will soon be echoed at the poll in just a matter of weeks.

“We encourage our supporters in Ugwulanugwu and everywhere to remain resilient and committed to the cause they believe in as we have made all necessary arrangements to curtail the excess of these individuals who will soon face the full wrath of the law.”