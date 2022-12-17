Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has sympathised with traders whose property were lost in Thursday’s tanker fire disaster at Apata area of Ibadan.

Makinde spoke through his deputy, Chief Adebayo Lawal, who, on Friday evening, visited the scene of the fire disaster to assess the level of damage.

The governor assured victims of the tanker fire of government’s support, to minimise the painful effect of the incident.

He described the incident as saddening, but thanked God that no life was lost.

”The government of Oyo State under the leadership of Gov. Seyi Makinde sympathises with all our people who lost property, goods and other sources of livelihood to the unfortunate incident.

”We enjoin you to take consolation in the fact that no life was lost in the incident. May the Almighty God comfort you all, and give you the fortitude to bear the losses,” he said.

The governor cautioned motorists, particularly drivers of articulated vehicles, to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a fully loaded tanker on Thursday evening, at Apata area of Ibadan, around 6:15 p.m. lost control and exploded when fell on the road.

The fire destroyed nearby shops and other structures.(NAN)