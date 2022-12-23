Up-and-coming American rapper, Big Scarr has died at the age of 22.

The musician – born Alexander Woods – was reported dead by The Shaderoom on Thursday, and his passing was confirmed by rapper Gucci Mane, whose record label, Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, he was signed to.

The cause of Scarr’s death is currently unknown, and no confirmation has been given from police or local news.

“This hurt [crying emoji] I’m a miss you @bigscarr [broken heart emoji],” Gucci wrote alongside a carousel of photos of Big Scarr.

Big Scarr (real name Alexander Woods) made his commercial debut on The New 1017 compilation album Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer in July 2020 with “SoIcyBoyz” alongside labelmates Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano; and the solo track “Make A Play.” Scarr held the distinction of being one of only three artists to appear on a track alone across the entire project.

The same year, Big Scarr was involved in a near fatal shooting where, according to his official website, he was shot in the hip after which the bullet traveled to his chest. “I was moving, so the bullet kept moving too,” he’s quoted as explaining in his bio. “The doctors had to split me down the middle to save me. My insides got messed up, and they had to remove my appendix, so I could walk again. I recovered and bounced back way quicker than I thought though.”

Big Scarr appeared on one more 1017 compilation, So Icy Gang, Vol. 1, before releasing his debut mixtape, 2021’s Big Grim Reaper, which featured appearances by Gucci, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano and producer Tay Keith. The project went on to peak at the No. 25 position on Billboard’s Hot 200 album chart and No. 1 on Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough 25 Chart.