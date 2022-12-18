…Gemstone unveiling speech

Someone once asked me .. why is rolls Royce so expensive ? I answered building Greatness, quality, uniqueness, excellent, exceptional things in life takes time , it take 6 months to build a rolls Royce while just 18 hours to build Toyota products that doesn’t mean Toyota products is not good or not durable.

But when you decide to build reality it usually takes more time than ordinary, ROLLS ROYCE as a case study is fully built in handcrafted from the beginning to the end.

Seeing me standing here before you today I see myself as a rolls Royce product, I legitimately and genuinely built myself from the scratch, No rich father or mother, No inheritance, No rich uncle’s, No cutting of corners.

I grew up from a family with a humble background, I learned, I serve, I work with different companies and served different bosses, I gathered experience and build my connections as Yoruba people says’ A fi eyan mimo soro ohun Gbogbo loni’ GEMSTONE GROUP OF COMPANIES as been existing for more than 12 years now but today we are officially unveiling the company to the world as a whole , today that May seems as arriving point to some people whereas is just a starting point to us because the company dream is as big as the universe , I pray to God in his infinite mercy to grant us the grace for the dreams to come through thank you all 🙏🏽 God bless everyone for the love ❤️