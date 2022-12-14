Hon Henry Nwabueze has described Sen Albert Bassey’s imprisonment as politically motivated, noting that he does not need to show any evidence to establish that.

According to him, “His incarceration is politically influenced, but I am very sure that Sen. Bassey will be the next governor of Akwa-Ibom state come 2023 by the special Grace of God. “Hopefully, the Court of Appeal will see that he was not guilty as charged.

“ Mr. Bassey is the next Governor of Akwa Ibom State”

He said the conviction was aimed at ensuring the defections of YPP members to the PDP but said the reverse was however the case stating that Mr. Bassey would win the election on sympathy votes.

Nwabueze also said that the matter would likely get to the Supreme Court but added that the positions of the two courts may not come before the election in 2023.

He said under Section 182 (2) of the Constitution, appealing the conviction means Sen. Albert is eligible to contest the election. He said the problem could lie with what happens if he wins.

“If he wins and the appeal continues (at the Supreme Court). That means the moment he’s inaugurated, all actions would stay until he completes his term because legal proceedings cannot be taken against a sitting governor,” he said.