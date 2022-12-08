….Akwa Ibom: Police arrest man over 13-year-old pregnant girl’s deat

…Also arrest members of robbery gang

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police command on Thursday said it has arrested one Sunday Sampson over the demise of a 13-year-old girl whom he allegedly impregnated and secretly procured an abortion which led to her death

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi has directed that the matter be transferred to the homicide section for discreet investigation.

MacDon also disclosed that three members of the robbery gang that invaded the NYSC lodge located at Udo Ekong Street, off information drive, Uyo in July this year have been arrested by the Anti-Robbery Squad of the command.

His words: “One Sunday George Sampson has been arrested by the Nsit Ubium division of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command. The suspect impregnated a 13-year- old girl- child and secretly procured an abortion for her and she died in the process.

“The Commissioner of Police is miffed at this development and has asked that the matter be transferred to the homicide section for discreet investigation.

“He has however called on parents to create time and pay more attention to the whereabouts and behaviours of their children to prevent sexual abuse and social vices.

“Recall that sometime ago, on the 6th of July 2022, at about 01:30am to be precise, suspected armed robbers, invaded the NYSC lodge, located at Udo Ekong Street, off information Drive in Uyo LGA, damaged the doors of the partially fenced building and dispossessed Corpers of their phones, jeweries, physical cash and other valuables.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi who personally visited the scene in company of the state NYSC Cordinator, vowed to bring the perpetrators to book and has since then remained committed.

“In a meticulous investigation, the Anti-Robbery Squad of the command arrested the following suspects who have been on the run and responsible for terrorizing Aka Community and environs; Aniefiork Okon Willie a.k.a ‘Akpan Efa’, Iniobong Okon Eden, a.k.a ‘Orok’

and Joshua Bassey Asuquo, a.k.a ‘Sim Card’ or ‘immortal’

“Suspects confessed to be responsible for the said robbery, made many stunning revelations including their membership of confraternity, mentioned other members of their gang now at large. The CP has vowed to continue the trail until all those responsible are fished out”