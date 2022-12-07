Directs close monitoring of probe

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the killing of Gafaru Buraimoh, on Tuesday, after a stray bullet allegedly fired by a police officer hit him during an incident around Ajah axis as “sad and unfortunate.”

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message through his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, however, sympathized with the bereaved family, friends and associates over the sudden death.

The Governor, expressed sadness over the incident with determination of his administration to work with the police in their investigation ‘to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the shooting that led to the untimely death of an innocent citizen, with a view to ensuring that justice is served.”

According to Sanwo-Olu: “No one deserves to die in that manner. Buraimoh was one of our million citizens with hope for a better life. His death is a sad episode for me personally and the state as whole because injury to one is injury to all.

“I am aware that the Lagos State police command has immediately arrested, disarmed and detained the police officer involved in the shooting incident and has also begun a full scale investigation in the matter.

“I therefore urge the residents to remain calm and not take the law into their hands on the matter, knowing fully we, as the Government would not spare anything to ensure that justice is served.

“My office is earnestly awaiting the full report of the investigation launched by the police authorities on the unfortunate incident.”