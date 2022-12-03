By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace has introduced new flights on its Enugu and Owerri routes.

According to the airline, there is available scheduled flights as follows, Owerri-Lagos 09:10, Lagos-Owerri 15:30, Enugu-Lagos 07:20 and Lagos-Enugu 17:00 flights.

Air Peace also noted that the flights have been introduced to provide more connectivity options for the flying public, especially regular passengers on both routes.

“Passengers can now connect Lagos from Enugu at 07:20 in the morning via Air Peace and return with our 17:00 flight in the evening. This is also applicable to the Owerri route. Passengers can join our Owerri-Lagos 09:10 flight in the morning and return with our 15:30 Lagos-Owerri flight”, the airline said in a statement.

Air Peace leads Nigeria’s aviation industry with 20 domestic routes, 7 regional routes and 3 international destinations.

