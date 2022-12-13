.

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Many bandits have been killed and their camps destroyed in the latest round of operations by the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, across Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, yesterday, disclosed that the feedback sent to the state government indicated that the aerial patrols identified and attacked an active location in Kasarami general area in Chikun LGA of the state.

According to him, “bandits’ camp was similarly struck with rockets and destroyed at Kofita and Kuyanbana forests in Birnin Gwari LGA. Camps were also targeted and destroyed at Kuduru and Gonan Baturiya, and terrorists were neutralised about 4km west of Nabango.

“While conducting armed surveillance around Karshi, Kerawa and Walawa axes of Igabi and Giwa LGAs, bandits were sighted nearly 6km southwest of Kerawa and promptly neutralized.

“Close air support was provided to troops conducting clearance operations around Ligarma, Igabi LGA. During this mission, the house of a notorious bandit leader, Alhaji Lawan, was attacked and destroyed with rockets. The crew maintained a presence overhead as the ground troops cleared terrorists’ enclaves in the area.

“Armed reconnaissance was conducted along the Kaduna-Abuja road and rail lines, with no suspicious activity, observed.