Akpan

By Henry Ojelu

The governorship campaign council of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State has said that its governorship candidate, Senator Akpan Bassey who was jailed yesterday by a Federal High Court will be vindicated by a higher court.

The campaign council chairman, Emem Akpabio described Senator Akpan’s conviction as a travesty and miscarriage of justice and assured his numerous supporters in the state that step are being taken to challenges the court verdict.

He called on the party’s supporters to remain calm and further noted that the temporary set back will not stop Senator Akpan from winning the 2023 governorship election.

Mr Akpabio said the YPP campaign condemns and rejects the conviction and jailing of Mr Albert, saying “his innocence was glaringly obvious from day one that the EFCC instituted the case.”

“The dust it (the judgment) has stirred against the judiciary would only be redeemable by a reversal,” Mr Akpabio added.

He said the development was a temporary setback designed to test their faith and propel the YPP to the height of freedom.

He cited the Biblical figure, Joseph, who came from prison to become the prime minister of Egypt.

He also cited Nelson Mandela, who came from prison to become South African president.

“The mission to redeem Akwa Ibom State remains unstoppable.

“In this regard, we make bold to declare publicly that Mr Albert remains the arrowhead of this movement, and we collectively and individually stand by him and remain irrevocably committed to this genuine cause.

“Akwa Ibom State must be free and freed from underdevelopment, want and lack being inflicted on the people,” Mr Akpabio said.

