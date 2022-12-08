By Steve Oko

The detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has again, asked residents of South East and all “Biafrans” to ignore the purported five-day order being circulated in a viral video.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, who spoke exclusively with Vanguard on Thursday after visiting the IPOB Leader at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, where he is currently detained, said that his brother told him that he never issued any such orders.

According to him, promoters of “such senseless and anti-people order are the real enemies of Biafra.”

“My brother said: ‘At no time did I order anybody or group to issue such sensitive orders.

” He directed all IPOB members to ignore anybody calling for a 5-day sit-at-home.

” My brother said that our people should know that that those who issue such orders are the real enemies of Biafra, and must be dealt with.

” He equally told me that Biafrans should know that he is in detention for their sake and not to compound their problems.”

The IPOB Leader, therefore, urged people in the Biafran region to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of molestations.

A viral video surfaced three days ago, showing a gun with a background voice ordering people in Biafra land to remain indoors from Friday December 9 to December 14.

The video which issued death threats to anyone that violates the five-day sit-at-home has been greeted with wide condemnation.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has renounced the masterminds of the video and urged Ndigbo to discountenance the evil video.