By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, continued on Sunday as hoodlums, again, attacked the commission’s office in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo state.

Attacks on INEC offices in Imo state have become recurrent, with the last being the December 1 destruction of its office in Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

Read Also: 2023: Don’t waste your money, Rivers is ‘No-go area’, Wike tells APC

“Overall, this is the seventh attack on our facilities in five states of the Federation in the last four months,” said INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

According to him, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Agu, had reported that INEC’s office in Oru West Local Government Area was attacked at about 4am today, December 4.

“The attack affected the Conference Room, where office furniture and fittings were destroyed.

“However, other critical facilities were not affected.

“Once again, the Commission expresses its concern on the consequences of what appears to be a systematic attack on its facilities across the country on the conduct of elections in particular and electoral activities in general,” he stated.

Okoye added that the attention of the security agencies has been drawn to this latest incident for investigation and prosecution.