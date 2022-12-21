Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The organized campaign of violence against assets of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in Imo state continued on Tuesday with another attack on the commission’s office in Isu Local Government Area of the state.

“This is the fourth attack on INEC facilities in Imo State in less than three weeks following previous attacks on Orlu and Oru West Local Government Areas and the State Headquarters in Owerri”, said Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee.

He said the Resident Electoral Commissioner REC for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, had reported that the INEC office in Isu Local Government Area office “was attacked and vandalized” in the early hours of Tuesday, 20th December 2022.

According to him, eight windows were smashed, and burglary proofs removed.

“Fortunately, the attackers could not access the building. Movable and immovable equipment as well as other materials were not removed or vandalized.

“However, as a precautionary measure, critical materials such as ballot boxes and voting cubicles have been evacuated to another INEC facility for safe keeping. Similarly, all uncollected PVCs have been secured while security will be deployed to ensure the continuous collection of the cards by registered voters in the same premises.

“The incident has been reported to the Police and other security agencies for necessary action”, Okoye added.