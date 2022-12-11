By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising Afrobeats singer, OHLA, born Bukola Ireti Holo has stamped her feet on the music landscape with her debut EP titled “Afro Icon”. The EP is a seven-track body of work specially curated with an inspirational, melodic, all-round Afrobeats sound.

Hugely influenced by the diverse sounds and genres of music she grew up listening to as a kid, this project is expected to resonate with all audiences as she blends her own eclectic music style, to make a masterpiece collection. The EP is out on all digital platforms. The project features veteran rapper Vector and prolific producer Mystro. Tracks are produced by Big Mouse and Mystro.

According to the Ondo state-born singer, who is currently signed to international music label GIFTED Nation, “I want the underprivileged, especially girls and the young generation coming up in their different niches to listen to my sound and feel good about themselves, be proud of their roots and be brave at all times. To not be scared, to make moves and stay Iconic in their own uniqueness without bowing to societal pressure.”

The brand OHLA is a beautifully bag of emotions and she put this together in the EP to tell her story. With no genre in particular, she’s always known what she’s wanted; which is to create something beautiful, relatable and memorable.