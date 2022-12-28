.

…says it’s game changer for food security

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

WITH less than two months to the 2023 general elections, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, and National Agricultural Development Foundation of Nigeria, NAFN, Tuesday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, over assenting to the National Agricultural Development Fund, NADF, to galvanize food production across the country.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by the National President, AFAN, Arch Kabir Ibrahim, and Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, NAFN, and National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, where they described as game changer for food security.

The statement reads in part, “We write on behalf of All Nigerian farmers to thank and congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for signing into law the National Agricultural Development Fund, NADF, which will give Agriculture the impetus to truly become the backbone of Nigeria’s economy and bring about the required prosperity to the over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population currently engaged in SSP/SHF(small scale production/small holder farming) thereby taking the promised over 100,000,000 Nigerians out of poverty by the APC Administration.

“We urge all Nigerian farmers to take advantage of the seamless implementation and Administration of the National Agricultural Development Fund to continue the work towards the attainment of SDGs 1 and 2 (No poverty and Zero hunger respectively)!

“We also wish all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2023 going forward.

“We look forward to a better Nigeria come 2023!”