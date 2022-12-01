By Lawani Mikairu

As Aero Contractors prepares to restart flight operations on the 5th December, 2022, the company has been restructured into four strategic business units.

The Managing Director of Aero Contractors , Captain Ado Sanusi who disclosed this yesterday ( Thursday ) while briefing the media on the planned recommencement of flight operations , said the four business units will complement and support each other to make the company very viable.

The four business units are, the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) unit, the rotary wing unit, the training unit and the fixed wing airline operations unit.

Captain Sanusi said : ” We have the MRO which you are all aware of. We have improved it and are doing a lot of extension to look into other aircraft types maintenance. Aside the Boeing 737 series, we are looking at Embraer products, probably Airbus for maintenance.”

“We are looking at the Fixed Wing airline operations,We are also looking at the Rotary Wing helicopter services. The Rotary wing, we intend to revitalise that business with more helicopters because we believe there is still some future in fossil fuel exploration so we will do some investment and get more helicopters to revive that charter.”

“Aero was looking at the strategic business of training, the Aero Training School and that would cater for training for aero personnel as well as third party.”

Recall that Aero voluntarily suspended its flight operations on the 20th July, 2022 to enable the airline restructure and reposition itself. A new management team has been put in place with former Managing Director of the airline , Captain Ado Sanusi, recalled to head the team.

A new Chief Finance Officer, Mr Charles Grant, has also been appointed.

Captain Sanusi also revealed that the airline will restart flight operations on 5th December, 2022 with six aircraft consisting of Boeing 737 and Dash 8 (Q- 300/400) . It will restart flights to ten destinations . This include Warri, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Benin, Yola, Sokoto, Kano, Asaba and Calabar.

Speaking about the new determination of the management team, Captain Sanusi said,” We have studied what we have done before, we have looked at what caused the failures of the past and we are very determined not to make the same mistakes and to expect different results”.

“We are very determined and my team is very experienced in analyzing what happened before and I believe that is why it took us a little longer to come back because we were studying to make sure when we launched, we launched differently. And we are confident the mistakes of the past would not repeat themselves.”

The media briefing was preceded by a prayer session by both Christian and Muslim clerics. This include the

Bishop, Diocese of Lagos West, Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Rt Rev. Dr James O. Odedeji and Dean of the Cathedral, Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ven. Ebenezer Adewole.

The Chief Imam of Adangba Central Mosque, Idimu, Alimosho, Sheik Abdulrahman Sulaiman Adangba was also present to offer prayers. He also

advised the airline management and staff to work conscientiously to save the airline in what he called ” its second coming.”

Also present at the prayer session was the former Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA) Dr. Harold Demurem .

