.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has commended Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke over his commitment to allow autonomy for local governments in the state.

He also commended the governor for interacting with Osun monarchs, describing his accountability session with traditional rulers in the state as impressive.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Alli, the monarch urged the governor to take as priority the welfare of traditional rulers across the state.

“The impression heralding the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke is impressive. I don’t know where he got the wisdom of having a meeting with the traditional institution to commence his administration but I know such must be divined wisdom from God. He is starting on a good note in recognizing the traditional institution.

“Equally, the governor deserves another commendation for his pledge to grant autonomy to local government administrations in Osun State. Doing such will repose the confidence in local government and extend dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

“I pray for more divined wisdom to Governor Ademola Adeleke to constructively pilot the affairs of the state”, it reads.