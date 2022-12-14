Shina Abubakar

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has suspended mining firms operating in the state with immediate effect.

This according to the state government, is in furtherance of his bid to reform the state’s solid mineral sector.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, stated that the Secretary to the state government, Teslim Igbalaye directed the licence operators to report to the Committee on Assets Verification and Recovery with copies of the Memorandum of Understanding.

It reads partly, “The suspension of the operators is to remain in force until the conclusion of the ongoing review of the MOU between the state as the owner of the licences and the operators.

“All operators are to report to the Committee on Assets Verification and Recovery chaired by Dr B.T Salami with copies of their Memorandum of Understanding which governs their relationship with the state government.

“This is in furtherance of Governor Adeleke’s resolve to recover all fund owed Osun state and stop the reaping of state assets from mining to revenue collection.

“All operators are to report to the committee on Monday by 12pm”.