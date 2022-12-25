.

– Rejoices with Christians

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described his administration’s rice distribution programme as a measure to alleviate suffering among the populace in the state.

He also charged the committee on the distribution of rice in the state not to be partisan in their assignment.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed to rejoice with Christians on Christmas celebration, he described the period as a moment that reflects the love of God for mankind even as he justified his rice distribution programme as necessary to cushion the effect of a hard time on the citizenry.

” As I rejoice with our people, I have directed the rice distribution committees in all 332 wards to ensure equity and transparency. The members are drawn from all interest groups and the committee must ensure the materials get to the intended beneficiaries.

“This season is another opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the true teachings of Jesus Christ, which has love at its heart. In love, we will have no trouble enduring each others’ differences and live in harmony, which holds the key to prosperity,” he noted in the message.

“As much as I share in the joy that comes with the period, may I indulge us not to forget the very essence of the celebration, and in that regard, ensure we use the occasion to bond with our neighbours and more, help the needy.

“Just as the birth of Jesus Christ opened up a new chapter for mankind, I want to assure Osun people of my administration’s commitment to improving their situation by making sure available resources count for their good.

“Ours will be a listening government and will be driven by the sole objectives of moving this state forward. We will deliver on the promise of increasing the state’s GDP through the execution of industrialisation for export; making our education skill-based, extending healthcare to all; transforming Osun into a cultural tourism centre; empowering our youth; caring for workers and being honest with governance.

“As it will be the will of the Lord, we shall celebrate the season in peace and prosperity. For 2023, we must be prepared to elect good leaders, that will complement the efforts of my government in bringing good dividends of democracy to you”, the statement concluded.