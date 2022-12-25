*Seeks peaceful celebration

By Ishola Balogun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos West Senatorial District Candidate, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, has distributed food items to thousands of Nigerians in commemoration of the Yuletide season.

She rejoiced with the Christian faithful, urging them to celebrate moderately in line with the teachings of the Christian faith.

The former Lagos State Deputy Governor stated that the season offers a unique opportunity for Nigerians to renew their hope and faith in God to make life more abundant for us as a nation.

She urged the Christians to draw lessons from the life and times of Jesus Christ who was an epitome of love, unity, sacrifice and peaceful coexistence.

According to her, no nation develops without peaceful coexistence and harmony.

She called on Nigerians to work and pray for our dear country to overcome its security and other challenges.

Nigeria, she said, can be greater than the imagination of Nigerians and the world if everyone played positive role.

Adebule enjoined Nigerians to start by electing credible people which the All Progressives Congress (APC) has presented from the President, Governors to national and state assembly members.

She posited that the APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best man for the job due to his immense experience and leadership capacity to drive the country to the path of sustainable economic and socio-political development.