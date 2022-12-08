Mabel Oboh (left) and Rosemary Giwa-Amu

As part of grassroots mobilisation activities for the 2023 governorship election, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Lagos State Campaign Council has inaugurated ‘ADC Runs Lagos’.

Scheduled for January next, ‘ADC Runs Lagos’ will be a marathon of activities involving all the party’s candidates and their supporters, which will kick off with the official flag off of the governorship candidate, Funsho Doherty’s campaign.

According to Mabel Oboh, the National Representative in Lagos State Campaign Council, “‘ADC Runs Lagos’ is all about candidates, their supporters and the grassroots.

“We are meeting and strategising. We are even taking sanitation exercises to the grassroots.”

Oboh, who is also ADC’s National Diversity and Inclusion Director, noted that women and youths were integral to ADC democratic tenets, hence Doherty’s running mate, an accomplished female, will be visiting prominent Nigerians as part of ‘ADC Runs Lagos’.

“The deputy governorship candidate, Rosemary Giwa-Amu, a legal luminary, has outlined her activities, which include banking the party and Doherty’s drive to former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo,” she added.