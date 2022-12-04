By Efosa Taiwo

Actress Keke Palmer has announced she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

She made this announcement while hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” Palmer said, opening up a long gray jacket to reveal her growing baby bump.

“I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?” she continued. “… But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

Palmer added: “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do.”