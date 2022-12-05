Vice chancellor, Achievers University , Owo, Prof Samuel Aje.

…30 students bag first class, 520 graduate

…Olowo, Justice Salami , Pantami, get awards

…Aviation ,Medicine, Pharmacy, Education, courses to start soon



By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A total of 893 indigent students of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo state, have benefitted from the tuition free arrangement in 12 academic programmes inaugurated by the institutions governing council in 2021.

The courses include Accounting, Business Administration, Economics Political Science, Sociology, Biochemistry, International Relations, Plant Science and Geology among others.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution , Prof Samuel Aje, who said this in Owo, during a Press Briefing to herald the 12th convocation ceremony and 15th anniversary of the institution noted that the scheme was specially designed for indigent students as part of the corporate social responsibility of the institution to its immediate environment.

According to him “the impact on the society is more important than the financial gains.

Meanwhile , 30 of the 520 graduating students came out in first class divisions, 242 in second class upper, 152, second class lower and 19 graduated with third class, while 53 postgraduate students will be awarded various degrees.

Prof Aje at the conference said that ” l am grateful to the University Governing Council for graciously approving in the 2020/2021 academic session that 10 programmes be mounted as tuition free.

“This is unique and unprecedented in the annals of University Education in Nigeria.

“It is on record that 280 students benefitted in that same year. The number of beneficiaries rose to 285 in the 2021/2022 academic year.

“Admission process for the 2022/2023 academic session is ongoing with 328 students who have so far been admitted as beneficiaries.

” ln view of the above, a total number of 893 students have benefitted from this tuition free arrangement since inception in 2021

“Our gratitude equally goes to the Governing Council for granting 50% tuition scholarship for UTME and Direct Entry candidates in the Engineering Programmes

“The duration of this 50% discount lasts for the duration of the programme.

“This has equally enabled those who under normal circumstance may not have had the opportunity to study Engineering in a prestigious University, like Achievers University, have access to quality education.

Prof Aje, added that arrangements have been concluded to commence the running of programmes in the Colleges of Medicine, Pharmacy, Aviation and Education.

” To this end, the university has been given a nod by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to start the Aviation programme. The school would also commence programmes in the College of Medicine, Pharmacy and Education.

” We have gone ahead to acquire the land for the airstrip of the College of Aviation.

” The College of Aeronautic and Aviation Technology, would be complemented with an in-built 1.5 kilometre runway to be located in Owo, headquarters of Owo council area of the state, and said the land for the project has been acquired.

” There is no University in the country and West West Africa offering the programme and assured that “Achievers University wants to make it the best.

“As at now, there is no university that offers that kind of programme in Nigeria. It requires a lot of work and we are already talking with our partners. South Africa has something of such but we want ours to be the best in Africa.

On awards, the Vice chancellor said that

three Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in various field of human endeavour, would be honoured with honourary degree award.

They include Oba Ajibaderinwa Gbadegeshin Ogunoye, the Olowo of Owo, Justice Isa Ayo Salami, former President, Court of Appeal of Nigeria and Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

On accreditation , he said that ” almost all our programmes are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission.

” It is expected, with ongoing accreditation exercise, that all the 25 programmes of the University have been subjected for NUC Accreditation as and when due. As at this moment, the University enjoys 96% of its programmes fully accredited by the National Universities Commission.

On Infrastructural Facilities in the institution , the Vice chancellor listed them to include tarring of 4km road network in the University, Provision of 4km long walkway and drainage Installation of Solar Streetlights along the tarred roads and car parks, Construction of a new hall of residence with 960 bed spaces for male students.

Others are the construction of a Central Laboratory with facilities for four departmental offices, 11 specialised Laboratories and 42 offices, remodeling the former T. Hall from the capacity of 1000 seats to the new divinity Hall with a capacity of 2,500 seats.

“The Hall will be formally commissioned on Friday 9th December, 2022 by the Executive Secretary NUC Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, Completion of the new COSMAS building, Completion of the CBT building with a projection of 250 computers and a 500 seater hall.

“This building will be commissioned Friday 9th December, 2022 by the Hon. Minister of Economy and Digital Communications, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, amongst others.