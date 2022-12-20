By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum,ACF,Board of Trustees,BoT, Ambassador Shehu Malami has died at the age of 85.

ACF said Ambassador Malami who was the Sarkin Sudan Wurno, died on Monday in Cairo, Egypt.

A statement issued by the Secretary General of the ACF, Murtala Aliyu, said Malami would be missed especially for his extraordinary leadership skills.

According to the statement, ‘the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, regrets to announce the demise of our Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ambassador Shehu Malami, OFR, CON, Sarkin Sudan Wurno. He died Monday, the 19th of December, 2022 in Cairo, Egypt.”

“Ambassador Shehu Malami was born in Sokoto in 1937 as a Prince of the Sultanate dynasty. He had his early education in Sokoto, Bida and Katsina. He also attended various Colleges in the United Kingdom. He had a degree in law from the Middle Temple. Amb Shehu Malami worked as private Secretay and then as Special Assistant to Sultan Saddiq Abubakar III.”

” He had earlier worked for the BBC as abroadcaster. At various time he was Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa; Chairman, Assessment Committee of the Nigeria National Merit Award, director, the Nigerian Industrial Development Bank, Chairman, Union Bank of Nigeria, Chairman, PZ Industries, among many many other top leadership positions during his long public service career that spanned several decades.”

” The nation will undoubtedly miss Ambassador Shehu Malami’s extraordinary leadership skills, his generosity, his sense of justice and fairplay.

We send our deepest condolences to his family and the nation. It is our prayer that Allah, SWA, forgives his mistakes and grant mercy on his soul,” the ACF said.