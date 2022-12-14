.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has issued an Executive Order establishing the Ogun State Social Investment Programme.

While signing the Order in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Gov. Abiodun said that it would help to alleviate poverty and hunger by ensuring equitable distribution of resources to the vulnerable, the poor and the widows, amongst others.

The governor stated further that the order would help to improve the social economic conditions of the citizens of the state at the grassroots, adding that the Order is of particular importance in view of the economic recession world over and particularly the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him “today, we are here to witness the signing into Law of an effect, the Executive Order establishing the Ogun State Social Investment Programme.

“This programme will be implemented by the Ogun State Social Investment Committee, the social investment programme amongst others, is established to alleviate poverty, hunger and ensure equitable distribution of resources to the vulnerable, the poor, the widows, traders, physically challenged, the aged, amongst all other identified groups.

“This order aims to improve the Social economic condition of our populace at the grassroot level and consequently reduce poverty in the state”, the governor noted .

The State helmsman emphasized that his administration is domesticating its own version of the programme which had already been done by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Abiodun while disclosing that the committee would be chaired by a reputable indigene of the state with high integrity and relevant experience, maintained that other members of the Committee would comprise of representatives from the Ministries of Finance, Community Development and Cooperatives, Youths and Sports, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Women Affairs and Special Duties.

The governor added that the Committee would be answerable to the office of the governor, submitting that “the committee’s mandate shall be to implement social investment programmes established by this executive order to identify and stimulate the beneficiaries of the Social Investment Programme, to set guidelines and modalities for the effective execution of the social investment programme, to promote public awareness of this programme, to carry out other functions and engage relevant personnel as maybe necessary to implement the social investment programme”