The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Nigerian Navy Logistics Command, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu has urged officers and men of the 90 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army to abide by the Code of Conduct of the Armed Forces of Nigeria during elections as the nation approaches another electioneering year

Olumuyiwa Olotu who was the Special Guest of Honour at the West African Social Activities for Year 2022 organised by the Battalion in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State also congratulated the Battalion for the successful conduct of Year 2022 training and operational activities which have culminated into the great ceremony.

He commended officers of the Battalion for their level of discipline and dedication to duty during the year 2022.

“Let me seize this opportunity to urge all officers and soldiers to remain proactive in the discharge of their responsibilities in tandem with the direction of the Army Hierarchy”.

“I equally want to remind you of the need to maintain the core values of the Army which include loyalty, selfless service, courage, discipline, integrity, and respect for others while also not forgetting or neglecting traditions”. He added

Earlier in his speech, the Commanding Officer, 90 Amphibious Battalion, Major Oladimeji Ajongbo, in his speech noted that the West African Social Activities (WASA), is an age-long tradition of the Nigerian Army to enhance regimentation and foster comradeship among troops; explaining that it is an annual event aimed at getting officers, soldiers and families together in a conducive and relaxed atmosphere to celebrate the end of the year and to usher in activities of the New Year.

Ajongbo maintained that the event showcases the rich cultural heritage of personnel of the Nigerian Army and their host communities. He also asserted that the origin of the West African Social Activities dates back to the period of the West African Frontier Force, when persons in the society whose ancestral background have some traditional heritage joined the Army.

He noted that the military authority incorporated it in Army activities and tagged it as WASA. He added that the military hierarchy upheld this tradition to command the confidence of soldiers and to foster esprit-de-corps. The CO added that the ceremony has come to stay as an annual event all over the Nigerian Army to celebrate the end of the year and to usher in the training and operational activities for the New Year.

Other dignitaries present

at the ceremony include the Commander 63 Brigade, Brigadier General David Saraso, representatives of the Olu of Warri, Orodje of Okpe and Ovie of Idjerhe (Jesse) Kingdoms as well as Executive Chairmen of Warri North, Sapele, Ethiope West, Okpe and Warri South West LGA and Archbishop Godday Iboyi.