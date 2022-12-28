By Dayo Johnson ,Akure

Four female students of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, and their driver, abducted, while returning home for the yuletide in Ondo state, have regained their freedom.

A former Majority Leader in Akoko North West Council area of the state, Hon Soji Ogedengbe, confirmed this to newsmen in Akure.

Ogedengbe, also confirmed that ransom was paid before the students of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, were freed by their captors.

He did not specified the amount paid as ransom to the kidnappers by the parents of the victims.

Recall that the students and the driver of the commercial vehicle conveying them were ambushed and kidnapped along the Akunnu-Ajowa road, in Akoko area of the state, last week Friday.

Their abductors had demanded for N16m ransom from the parents of the victims before their released.

The state police spokesperson , Funmi Odunlami, did not pick her calls to confirm the release of the students and their driver.

Details later