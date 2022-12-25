By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Catholic Priest and Chaplain of St. Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga in Okpokwu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, Rev. Fr. Mark Ojotu, who was recently abducted has been released.

It will be recalled that the cleric was waylaid and whisked away by the unknown armed men along Okpoga – Ojapo road on Okpoga – Utonkon road.

The kidnap of the priest triggered outrage in the state with the Benue State Police Command promising to rescue him.

His release was made known in a terse statement made available to newsmen Sunday in Makurdi by the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene.

The statement read, “Rev. Fr. Mark Ojotu has been released by his kidnappers due to pressure mounted on them. He is currently receiving medical attention. The investigation is still ongoing.”