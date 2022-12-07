By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

No fewer than seven persons were on Wednesday burnt to death, while seven others sustained varied degrees of injuries a lone accident along Sagamu-Benin expressway.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Florence Okpe, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Public Education Officer, on behalf of Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar.

According to Okpe, “the fatal crash occurred at about 1500hrs along Ijebu-Ode expressway some metres after Odogbolu.

She said, “a total of 15 persons were involved in the crash, 07 were injured while 07 persons were burnt beyond recognition”.

She added that the lone accident involved a Mazda bus with registration number AGL886YD .

She said that the suspected causes of the lone crash were excessive speed and mechanical deficiency which resulted to fire outbreak

Okpe said, the injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode and the burnt bodies were also deposited at the same hospital morgue

While commiserating with families of the victims, the Sector Commander, Umar advised motorists to shun excessive speed, especially “this period of high motorization and also pay attention on vehicle routine check to detect any fault on time.