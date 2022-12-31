By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that no fewer than 339 lives were lost in various road accidents across Ogun state from January till date.

The State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar,

disclosed this during a special intervention sensitisation campaign on gridlock and crash prone, held at ConOil junction Magboro axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Umar stated that 935 road traffic crashes were recorded across the state, saying that the crashes claimed the lives of 339 people while FRSC rescued 2,359 others with various degrees of injuries to nearby hospitals.

The FRSC boss cautioned

motorists against speeding and dangerous driving, saying that a lot of accidents were avoidable.

The sector commander expressed worries about the post-construction management of speed along Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

He explained that there had been increased collaboration among FRSC , the Police, Army and NSCDC to curb route violation, lane indiscipline and other traffic offences on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

” We are also proposing strategic activities to Ogun State government including regular drivers’ training in 2023 to foster compliance to traffic regulations and minimize crashes.

“Even though, the ongoing road re-construction work reduced the allowance for speed between Ibafo and Kara/OPIC, route violation especially by motorcycle riders has been a major cause of accidents along this stretch of the expressway,” he said.

Umar urged motorist to obey speed limits while also calling on motorcycles rider to refrain from using the expressway and comply with the 50km/hour speed limit along feeder roads.

“All motorists are urged to avoid the intake of drugs and alcohol before and while driving and rest for at least 30 minutes after every four hours of driving.

“We have also commenced joint patrols with NDLEA to apprehend motorists driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Zonal Commanding Officer of FRSC RS2.2, Peter Kibo represented by Deputy Corp Marshal, Mr Lasisi Ogundele , said that challenges encountered were mostly okada riders and vehicles driving against traffic.

He also stressed that some pedestrians who failed to use the foot bridge also cause road accidents.

He advised drivers not to drink before and while driving , adding that it was important to desist from such act.

In her remarks, the Federal Controller of Roads in the state, Mrs Forosola Oloyede said the sensitisation would enhanced safety and reduce carnage on the roads.

She advised motorist to drive within the speed limit , saying that they should drive with caution and be considerate of other road users.