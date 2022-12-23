By Tobenna Nwosa

Many have been shocked by the constant vituperations by Charles Soludo against the candidacy of Peter Obi and the Labour Party, LP, but what many hadn’t realized is that such attacks by a sitting governor against a presidential candidate from his home state are not just out of the ordinary.

Information from the President of Igbo Niine Socio-Political Foundation, INSPF, has identified a sitting Senator as the main engine and instigator behind Soludo’s constant attacks and denigration of Obi.

The President of INSPF, Mazi Chibuzor Mgbeafuluike, had revealed that the senator who is already eyeing Senate Presidency should Atiku wins, is desperate to retain her seat and had enlisted Soludo to help destroy Obi and Labour party’s chances in Anambra State.

Mgbeafulike has also revealed that since Obi left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the Labour Party, some Anambra State-born PDP legislators and candidates had felt threatened by Obi’s defection and have nominated the senator to lead the charge of destroying him politically in Anambra.

Nevertheless, the game is being watched by some INSPF members who have sworn to meet the senator at the polling booths in 2023.

Nwosa, a freelance journalist, writes from Awka.