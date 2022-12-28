A coalition of 50 Igbo socio-cultural groups has pledged to deliver no fewer than six million votes to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwu-Olu.

The group, which is known as G-50, agreed to work to ensure that the governor succeeds in his bid for a second term, following Sanwo-Olu’s relationship with non-indigenes in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the group’s Coordinator, Dr Festus Uchenna, said: “Sanwo-Olu is intelligent, humble and detribalised. As a group, if we had one million votes before. We are determined to make it six million votes, and the only way to do this is by working together.”

On his part, Mr Jude Ezenwafor, said Sanwo-Olu’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and the #EndSARS protests were remarkable.

“The G-50 is rooting for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election because of his record of good governance. We are convinced that he has done so well as seen in his management of the Covid-19 outbreak and the #End SARS Protests. So, we want him to continue.”