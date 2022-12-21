…vows to end police brutality in Nigeria

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has cautioned electorate in Cross River State not to vote for people they don’t trust.

Mr. Obi disclosed this in Calabar during his presidential rally at the U.J Esuene Stadium.

He emphasized that his reason for joining the presidential race was to rebuild the country and make it work.

His words: Don’t Vote for people you don’t trust and hold me responsible. Our plan is to rebuild Nigeria and make it work.

“I assure you that the Obi-Datti administration will form, secure and unite Nigeria.

“In addition, we will ensure law and order, rule of law, an end to Police brutality, ensure that our universities function as universities and also push the country from a consumption to a productive economy”, he said.

He expressed regrets with the Tinapa project and promised not just to help revive it as president but also grow the states tourism sector.

He also promised to expand the productivity of the agric sector of the Cross River economy particularly in investment in Cocoa.