By Levinus Nwabughiogu

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, weekend, urged Nigerians to vote presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for President in 2023, noting that Tinubu was accessible and will elevate more people.

The speaker said Tinubu remains a detribalised leader, who has accommodated Nigerians from other states and elevated them to positions of authority, both at the Lagos State and the Federal Government levels.

Addressing residents of Coker Aguda and Itire Ikate areas of Surulere 2 Federal Constituency at a rally, Gbajabiamila recalled that Tinubu elevated Ben Akabueze from the commissioner in Lagos to Director General of the Budget Office of the federation even when Akabueze hails from Anambra state.

He said: “Asiwaju is someone that anybody can see. He is a leader that listens and tries to attend to all issues. There’s nothing like a leader that listens, a leader you know you can always run to in times of need.

“Asiwaju elevated Ben Akabueze from a commissioner in Lagos to DG of the Budget Office of the federation even when Akabueze is from Anambra state. Ben determines the budget of the whole of Nigeria; no state in Nigeria can parade the number of non-indigenes and non-Yoruba in government like Lagos.

“I can continue to mention many south easterners that have enjoyed the touch of God and Tinubu in their lives. South Easterners and South South people are trading and living in peace in Lagos.“

While reeling out the different health, education, and road infrastructural projects brought to Surulere 2 and facilitated by him, Gbajabiamila noted that the developments were brought to Surulere 2 where every resident benefits irrespective of ethnic or religious difference.