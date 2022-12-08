By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AHEAD of the 2023 presidential elections, a group: Faith and Good Works of Destiny, FAGWOD, has, on Thursday, announced its support for the presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima.

The Chief Executive Officer, FAGWOD, Bishop Eberechris Edmund Agakaizu made this known at a press conference, in Abuja.

He said: “We have prayed and told God that anybody that is going to be the president of Nigeria, let that person walk into our office. You were there when the first woman came from the other place and we said no, we don’t want to continue with you. We have not seen the greenlight.

“Somebody else called us from the camp of his excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and said I am coming to see you because we have heard much of you. We are coming, we have heard much of FAGWOD, that we are on ground and I said give me a date and she gave me the date and Mrs Philo came and she became the key that made us believe that Bola Tinubu Ahmed and Shettima will be the next president and the vice president of this nation.

“Watch it happen. I don’t want to tell you anything. I don’t prophesy, you don’t see me on media prophesying and you don’t see me anywhere talking about this and that but this is the time I am telling you, though most of you have known that I don’t say and it doesn’t come to pass.

“So, what I am saying before you is FAGWOD is a supporter of Ahmed Tinubu. That is what we have come to declare. FAGWOD has structures in the 36 states of the federation and not less than 300 wards in this country. We are not jokers. We are not canvassing for money to eat.”

Also speaking, the Director General Campaign officer, APC, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state, represented by Tosin Adayanji, commended the group for choosing Tinubu as preferred presidential candidate.

He, however, urged the group to keep hope alive, saying that should Tinubu emerges president of Nigeria, the country would experience the needed growth.

“I must commend the good work you have been doing. I have seen your contribution towards this project. What I can assure you is to continue to do your best, continue to identify voters that will vote for Asiwaju in 2023 general elections in February and be rest assured that the man will not disappoint you, the man will not disappoint your children, the man will not disappoint Nigerian youths, the man will not disappoint Nigerian women.

“He is not a man that said I want to do but he is a man that has done a lot of things in Lagos. He was a former senator, he was a two time governor, he has produced leaders across party lines. So, his records as Lagos state governor speaks for him and what I want to assure you is that he is a marketable material. Please, keep hope alive, believe in this project and believe in Asiwaju and Shettima as those who will transform our country”, he said.

On her part, Philo Omoarukhe Ijabiyi, reiterated the place of women in Governance, advising the standard bearer of APC to carry women along.