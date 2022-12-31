By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As the general elections draw near, the Young Progressives Party, YPP, candidate for Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon. Ibe Michael Nwoke has called on Nigerians to expect what he described as “third Chronicles” at the polls in February and March this year.

Nwoke, who stated this in his New Year message, explained that the Christian Holy Book of first and second Chronicles tells a story of the genealogy of the first man and how the kingdoms were ruled till a rebuilding and reformation process took place by an act of God.

He said that what happened then as recorded in the Bible is about to happen at the 2023 polls not only at the centre but also in Abia State and his constituency of Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo, describing the YPP as a party to beat at the elections.

The House of Representatives hopeful further explained that the “third Chronicles” which will come as a shock to many through the ballots will begin the reformation and rebuilding of the nation and state and usher in a new leadership that the people would be proud of.

He enjoined everyone to pray for the nation, and Abia as God is set to change the story of his people.

According to him, “The Bible book of first and second Chronicles leaves us with the possibility of third Chronicles that would be evidenced at the 2023 polls across the country especially at the Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency.

“My party, the Young Progressives Party is ready to rebuild and reform Abia and restore it to her glory as the first state in Nigeria. The elections will not be business as usual even at the centre. This is why I want to urge my people to keep fate with the YPP and cast their ballots for the green leaf with open door party, even as we pray for God’s perfect will to be done. The 2023 we long waited for is here and the time to change our story is now”.

He used the opportunity to remind the people that the countdown to the elections just began and the power to change the future is right in their hands.

He called on those yet to pick up their Permanent Voters Card to do so, to vote in YPP for the desired change.

The former Abia State Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, boss who, called on the people to keep faith with his party

urged Abians and Nigerians at large to remain focused, resolute and determined in the new year as that is the only way they can make progress.

He highlighted that any decision not backed by actions are just mere wishes that would remain unrealized while reminding the people that the year is still very young to take decisions and stick to it.

“In this new year, be determined more than ever to achieve whatever plans you have set out to achieve. I know alot of us will come up with the ritual new year resolutions but any resolutions not backed up by actions are mere words. The year is still very young. It’s another opportunity to try again and I believe with God we can achieve our goals”, he said.

The Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency hopeful who used the forum to appreciate God for the gift of a new year, reminded the people that a living dog is better than a dead lion and for the fact there is life, there is hope.