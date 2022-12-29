The Chairman of Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolution Council (YOCRC) and the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Frederick Akinruntan, and other members of the council have urged candidates and members of political parties to eschew violence during and after the 2023 general election in the country.

They made the appeal during an end-of-year session at the palace of the monarch in Ugbo, Ondo State which was also attended by Oba Saheed Ibrahim, Orilobamise 1, Oba Yoruba Republic of Ireland, and his wife, Olori Motolani Ibrahim, who both flew in from Ireland for the meeting; HRM Oba Kalejaye Williams, the Monehin of Obinehin and his wife, Olori Modupeola Kalejaye; Oba Olawale Inspiration and others.

At the end-of-year session, Akinruntan and other monarchs urged politicians across party divide to go into the 2023 general elections having in mind that they do not have another country except Nigeria, hence the need to put Nigeria first in all their political engagements before, during and after the poll next year.

Akinruntan said there would always be Nigeria after politics, so inflammatory statements and moves that could torpedo the democratic experience should be avoided regardless of the different political parties the average Nigerian politician might belong to.

While discharging the prayer of the royal stool of Ugbo Kingdom, a foremost and prominent Yoruba stool of repute, he said Nigeria shall continue to know peace while the leader after the heart of God shall emerge to lead Nigeria next year.

Before the Council went into a closed-door session, Akinruntan, who appreciated God for the peace witnessed among the monarchs in Yoruba land, thanked God for imbuing Yoruba royal fathers with good health.

The monarch said the Council has enjoyed the collaborative effort of all members all year round and the meeting was conveyed to allow for a review of the state of the nation as we prepare to go for another round of general elections.

While reacting on behalf of the other members of the Council, Oba Saheed Ibrahim, thanked Olugbo for hosting YOCRC to an end-of-year session, saluting the first-class monarch for his role in maintaining peace in Yorubaland.

He added that Olugbo remains a shining leadership example and a great royal mentor who is a commendable Ambassador of peace among Yoruba monarchs.

Oba Saheed charged the politicians to work for the unity of Nigeria.