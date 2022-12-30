By Vincent Ujumadu

A group, Diasporans for Good Governance, (DGG), has chided the oil magnet, Prince Arthur Eze for asking the presidential candidate of the Labor Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi to perish his ambition, insisting that the LP candidate won’t step down from the race.

Prince Arthur Eze was reported to have told traditional rulers and women groups in his Ukpo country home on Christmas eve, that Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo is the expected Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, not Obi.

In a statement yesterday, leaders of the group, Sir Johnny Obika, Dr Ben Opara, Barr. Franklin Nwakor, Mike Okaka and Amb. Camillus Konkwo said the billionaire businessman had no moral grounds or political relevance to ask Obi to withdraw from the race, arguing that Peter Obi’s candidacy represents the new order of competence, capacity, integrity, and political decency.

According to them, Arthur Eze represents the old order that had held Nigeria down.

Their statement reads: “As a private citizen, Eze is entitled to his choice of candidate. He however does not have any moral grounds to ask Peter Obi to withdraw from the race.

“When Peter Obi started talking about turning Nigeria from consumption to production, we knew that those who profit from Nigeria’s dysfunctional rentier system will fight hard to retain the status quo.

“The people have resolved to take their destiny into their hands and that is why the

masses are flocking to Peter Obi who represents the new order and the light that will guide them out of darkness.

“It is only logical that some people will lament about the regime of light. Arthur Eze’s continued support for the PDP and APC only shows that he is a part of the political cabal.

“His latest attack on Obi is only an attempt to sustain the stranglehold on Nigeria, which they have turned into the poverty capital of the world.”

The group insisted that gone were the days when a few privileged individuals decided for the people, adding that ordinary Nigerians have been pushed to the wall for too long, which is why they are now deciding for themselves.

It urged Nigerians to defy party boundaries and vote Labour Party’s Peter Obi if they desire to rescue themselves from the shackles that had tied them down for a long time

It also enjoined Nigerians in the diaspora to say no to those it described as “political merchants of neo-imperialism, dehumanization and mass impoverishment.”